HARRISBURG, Pa. - Democrats intend to appeal a lower court decision ordering election officials to put the Green Party's candidate for president on the ballot in Pennsylvania.
On Thursday, they filed an intent to appeal the case to the state Supreme Court.
The Democrats' protest targets what they say are disqualifying irregularities in how the Green Party candidates for president and vice president filed affidavits that accompany paperwork to get them on the ballot.
The lower court judge, a Republican, dismissed arguments that the presidential nominee, Howie Hawkins, should be barred from the ballot, but agreed that the Green Party's vice presidential nominee should be barred.