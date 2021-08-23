WASHINGTON, D.C. - A new road block is in the way as lawmakers head back to Washington early to vote on moving forward with the $3.5-trillion budget reconciliation package.
Moderate and progressive Democrats are increasingly at odds over how the bipartisan infrastructure bill should be passed: alongside the reconciliation package, or sooner, as a standalone bill.
"A yes vote tonight does not mean you're voting yes on a $3.5-trillion package that's coming further down the road," said Rep. Susan Wild, who represents Lehigh and Northampton counties and part of Monroe County.
Nine other moderate Democrats have signed onto a letter - led by Democratic New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer - threatening to not move forward on the budget resolution until the $1.2 -trillion infrastructure deal is passed.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has committed to moving both in tandem by Oct. 1.
"It's sitting there waiting for us to vote and I've committed to voting on that infrastructure package and then moving immediately to begin the budget reconciliation process and supporting the budget resolution but we have to do what the Senate did. Vote on infrastructure and not wait months and months like some of my colleagues have proposed. They want to literally wait months," Gottheimer said.
"We all know time can kill deals and it's a concern of mine and it's something I've expressed to leadership," Wild said.
Wild wants to see the infrastructure package passed as well but would like to see them moved together.
Progressive Democrats have threatened to block it without reconciliation.
"I don't particularly care for the strategy - if it is one - to play things out in the press," Wild said.
"Now we have the opportunity. This bird in the hands. Let's take it. Let's take a huge win for the country," Gottheimer said.