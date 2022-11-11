HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania House Democrats are confident they will control the chamber for the first time in 12 years. The changing face of the state legislature comes after a newly redistricted state map.

Right now, Democrats hold 101 seats. They need one more win to have the majority. While some in the Democratic party have already claimed victory, the House GOP is saying not so fast.

"One thing I am really excited about is that, just yesterday, Pennsylvania House Democrats declared we will have a majority of the House," said State Rep. Manny Guzman, who serves the City of Reading.

It's the first time Democrats could take control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2010.

"What that means is a lot of the commonsense gun reform bills we want to run and pass, we will have the opportunity to do so," added Rep. Guzman.

Some Republicans say the emphasis should be on the word could, not will. House GOP spokesman Jason Gottesman wrote to 69 News: "We believe Democrats claiming the majority at this time is premature, and we are continuing to closely monitor a number of races where votes are still being counted."

"It is certainly conceivable. 102 is the majority of the 203-member State House of Representatives," said Terry Madonna, senior fellow for political affairs at Millersville University. "That would make a big difference to the incoming administration of Governor-elect Josh Shapiro - if he has at least one of the two houses of the state legislature in his own party."

Madonna says there are also other future, special elections to consider. With State Rep. Austin Davis the lieutenant governor-elect and State Rep. Summer Lee chosen to represent the commonwealth in Congress, there are two open seats.

"And, then, you have Representative (Tony) DeLuca who passed away, so this is all going to get very complicated and probably very political before it is all finished," added Madonna.

For some perspective: Republicans have controlled both chambers since 2011, and the state Senate has had a Republican majority since 1994. For proposed legislation to become law, you need a majority of lawmakers in both chambers - the House and the Senate - to approve of a bill. In the House, that's 102 members. In the Senate, that is 26. Of course, you also need the governor's signature.