New administration, new promises. But is it politics as usual in Washington?
Despite President Joe Biden's pledge to reach across the aisle, Democrats appear ready to go it alone to muscle through a massive COVID relief bill. Both chambers of Congress have now passed a budget resolution that will allow Democrats to advance the plan without Republican support.
Reconciliation allows Congress to pass things that have to do with finances with a simple majority, instead of a super majority.
"It's been employed now regularly during the Obama administration and the Trump administration, especially during first few years of the Trump administration when Republicans had complete control," said Muhlenberg College political science professor Chris Borick.
In the current climate Democrats have control of Congress. It's being utilized for the next COVID relief package.
Republican Senator Pat Toomey says it undermines attempts at bipartisanship, which he says Congress has proven it can do.
"I guess those days are behind us," Toomey said.
Democratic Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild says this will get things moving at a time when Americans desperately need relief. Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan, also a Democrat, agreed.
"As much as I believe there is strong unity and bipartisanship and I believe that is active and alive in Congress, I believe there is a time you have to move forward efficiently, and this is one way to do that," Houlahan said.
Toomey also criticized Democrats for trying to attach "liberal wish list items" in the $1.9 trillion package.
"There are a number of us moderates in Congress who are looking very, very hard at this plan to make sure we don't include items on people's wish lists," Wild said.