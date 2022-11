HARRISBURG, Pa. - We now know which party will control the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2023.

Republican State Rep. Todd Stephens of Montgomery County conceded to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato in the tight race for the 151st District Thursday.

The win means Democrats have secured the 102 seats needed for a majority in the State House. The last time Democrats held the majority in the House was in 2010.

Republicans continue to hold control of the state Senate.