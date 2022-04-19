HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Department of Environmental Protection is working to decrease black fly populations across the commonwealth.
The 2022 Black Fly Suppression Program was held Tuesday at Harrisburg’s City Island. It included a demonstration of the various tools, including a boat, used to decrease black fly populations.
The DEP reports the program involves aerial and backpack spraying on roughly 1,700 stream miles in 36 counties in the commonwealth.
The season runs April 1 through September.
“Black flies are a pest and get in the way of enjoying outdoor recreation,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Thanks to increased funding for the program, we are able to treat more miles of streams and rivers more often to be able to make sure that Pennsylvanians and visitors can fully enjoy our natural resources.”
48 rivers and streams will be monitored and treated, reports a release from the DEP.
Doug Orr, environmental group manager for DEP’s vector management program, which oversees the Black Fly Suppression Program, displayed samples of black fly larvae and Bti, the organic material used to suppress black fly populations, on Tuesday.
Bti, a naturally occurring bacterium, targets the larval stage of four specific human pest black fly species, the release continued to report.
Prior to any spraying activity, DEP notifies county and local emergency management officials. Anyone near a spray site when it is treated may notice a strong, fishy odor.