Mariner East pipeline in Chester County
Jim Vasil | 69 News

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is holding a virtual public hearing Wednesday about plans to reroute a natural gas pipeline in Chester County.

Last year, the DEP told Sunoco Pipeline that it has to change the route and installation method of the Mariner East 2 pipeline near Marsh Creek State Park in Upper Uwchlan Township.

The change was ordered after Sunoco spilled thousands of gallons of drilling fluid in that area.

Officials said the spill impacted a wetland, two tributaries, and a lake.

The hearing about the new plans is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.