The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is holding a virtual public hearing Wednesday about plans to reroute a natural gas pipeline in Chester County.
Last year, the DEP told Sunoco Pipeline that it has to change the route and installation method of the Mariner East 2 pipeline near Marsh Creek State Park in Upper Uwchlan Township.
The change was ordered after Sunoco spilled thousands of gallons of drilling fluid in that area.
Officials said the spill impacted a wetland, two tributaries, and a lake.
The hearing about the new plans is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.