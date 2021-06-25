HARRISBURG, Pa. | Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday that $460,000 in funds will be given to eight projects, that will increase market opportunities and competitiveness of Pennsylvania specialty crops.
Funded under the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, state Specialty Crop Block Grants says it funds high priority specialty crops that are not eligible under the federal specialty crop grant program.
“Increasing market access and competitiveness means investing in crops with high growth potential that otherwise may be overlooked,” said Redding. “There is strength in our diversity, and we need to ensure growers – no matter size, scope or production – have every opportunity to succeed, strengthening both on-farm vitality and our commonwealth’s economic impact.”
High priority crops in the state include hemp, hops, hardwoods, honey; and barley, rye and wheat for distilling, brewing and malting, authorities announced.
Projects aim to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of specialty crops through research to increase conservation and environmental outcomes, enhance food safety, develop new and improved seed varieties, or improve pest and disease control.
Some of the funded projects include the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group, Alvernia University, Franklin & Marshall College, the Northern Tier Hardwood Association, and more.
A percentage of the awarded funds are designated to projects in rural communities with at least 20% of the population below the federal poverty line, officials stated.
The state Specialty Crop Block Grants are an element of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, Governor Wolf’s investments in Pennsylvania agriculture to grow opportunities and resources, remove barriers to entry, and inspire future generations of agriculture leaders.
For more about the state Specialty Crop Block program, visit the website.