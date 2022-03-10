HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The state is putting funding towards a service meant to combat substance abuse.
The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs awarded $1.3 million in funding to expand drop-in center services for individuals with substance use disorder in areas of the state experiencing high numbers of overdoses, according to a release.
DDAP identified Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware and Bucks Counties with projected overdose deaths of at least 500 during 2021.
The Department said Unit Recovery and Mental Health Partnerships will each be awarded $650,000. Funds will be available beginning July 1.
The centers are a safe, judgement-free place where those who need the service can relax, receive daily essentials and have linkage to referral services.
These centers will also implement specific strategies, including syringe services programs, connecting justice-involved persons to care, advancing access to education and employment opportunities.
The grants are part of $47.8 million in federal funding awarded to Pennsylvania through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act.