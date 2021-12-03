HARRISBURG, Pa. – Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday indicated that 69.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reports.
The numbers, as of Thursday, Dec. 2, showed that Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered, with more than 15.5 million vaccinations to date.
Vaccine providers in the state have administered 15,557,620 total vaccine doses, including 1,627,148 additional doses, which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots, the health department reports. A total of 199,803 pediatric vaccines doses for ages 5-11 have also been administered.
The health department says that 6,664,274 people are fully vaccinated.
The news comes as 10,127 additional positive cases of COVID-19 brought the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,763,796, as of Thursday.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is increasing, the Department of Health says.
Currently, there are 3,928 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 837 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 data dashboard.