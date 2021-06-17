HARRISBURG, Pa. | Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard is now updated to better reflect the race and ethnicity of Pennsylvanians receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, in the 66 counties outside of Philadelphia.
“Our dashboard provides at-a-glance and detailed data about who is getting vaccinated and where for the 66-county Department of Health vaccine jurisdiction,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “We are continually working to ensure the data provided is the most accurate information available.”
Thursday's update to the dashboard can reportedly be found on the second page of the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard showing a county-specific view of demographics for people vaccinated by race, ethnicity, gender and age.
Officials say it also includes a county ranking of the percent of residents in a given county that have received their vaccine.
The demographic detail page was launched in late April. Until Thursday, the percentages displayed factored in the population of Philadelphia County. However, because Philadelphia County is designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a separate vaccine jurisdiction, the Department of Health says it’s data does not include information on people vaccinated in Philadelphia.
The dashboard information on page one is unchanged and continues to include data on people who reside in Philadelphia but received their vaccine in one of the other 66 counties, officials say.
“It makes sense for the dashboard demographic data to be based only on the people who we know are getting vaccine in the 66 counties,” Beam said, noting that the CDC website accounts for people in all 67 counties.
Detailed data about the people vaccinated in Philadelphia is provided by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health online.
The demographic information will help identify any equity gaps in vaccine distribution so that the Department of Health says it can work closely with trusted local partners and stakeholders to create and share information for those who may be hesitant about receiving the vaccine.
For more information on the Department of Health’s efforts to promote justice, mitigate health inequities and promote transparency during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit the “Health Equity and COVID-19” page.