HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Department of Human Services on Thursday announced that all County Assistance Offices (CAO) will resume in-person operations for clients on July 12, 2021.
On-site CAO services will provide clients with access to DHS’ caseworkers and services if they cannot access online services, or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Center.
“No one should be forgoing services that help them live well and meet essential needs, so whether you visit a CAO in-person or access services via our website and mobile app, DHS is here to help you,” said Acting DHS Secretary Meg Snead. “Because our clients were able to access services online, we had the opportunity to keep the public and our staff safe from COVID-19 while still providing access to health care, food, and other essential needs to those who needed them. However, our CAOs are still a vital local resource for Pennsylvanians who need assistance.”
The CAOs will be following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health to ensure the health and safety of clients and staff, officials say.
While CAOs say they will not require masks to be worn inside at all times, visitors who are not vaccinated or who prefer to wear masks are encouraged to do so.
DHS’ online applications and resources will remain accessible online, on the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, and clients are still encouraged to use online and mobile services whenever possible.
Clients can apply for benefits, make updates to their case, and submit paperwork virtually, officials stated. Several key services can be accessed online without going into a CAO, such as applying for Medical Assistance, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, cash assistance, Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program, or even Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) benefits.
There are many more services provided online, which can be found on the website.
The best way for residents to learn more information about ERAP and to apply for the program is online. Two-thirds of Pennsylvania counties have partnered with DHS to make their ERAP applications available to their residents online, officials stated.
If a person tries to apply through the COMPASS website but indicates that they reside in one of the 22 counties with its own application, they will be provided with information about how to apply, including a link to the county application if available.
ERAP applications are not accepted or processed in-person at CAOs, so Pennsylvanians should continue to use COMPASS to apply for rental and utility assistance through ERAP.
Assistance can also be reached over the phone by contacting the Customer Service Centers where caseworkers are available to speak directly with callers to answer questions, officials say.
Clients in Philadelphia with questions, information to report about their case, or who need a paper application mailed to them should call the Philadelphia Customer Service Center at 215-560-7226. Clients in all other counties can call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930.
For more information about assistance programs administered through DHS, visit the DHS website or the COMPASS website.