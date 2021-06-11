HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said Friday more than 247,000 people have successfully filed for benefits using the unemployment benefits system.
The system replaces a 40-year-old mainframe that made filing for unemployment benefits complicated for users. Berrier reports nearly $115 million in payments have been issued since the launch on Tuesday.
There were some glitches reported following a soft launch of the new UC system.
According to the department a phone issue independent of the new system launch affected multiple state agencies. The glitch temporarily caused L&I’s unemployment hotlines to become unavailable Tuesday.
L&I also reported that a small percentage of users were experiencing an issue logging in with their Keystone ID. L&I has heard from individuals who previously encountered this issue that they are now able to successfully log in and file their claims following an update.
Individuals have the option of using a temporary workaround that allows them to first create the Keystone ID, then separately log into the new UC system.
The recent changes also resolved an issue that caused some PEUC claimants to see “inactive,” disqualified” or “monetary ineligible” statuses.
“We have come a long way in just two days since the new system came online, and while we still have some work to do, we feel as though we’re in a good place with identifying our outstanding issues,” said Acting Secretary Berrier. “We’ll be continuing to work tirelessly until we get everything we want accomplished with this new system – and that means not just paying everyone who is eligible but adding in all of the bells and whistles that we want to ensure that Pennsylvania has the best, easiest to use unemployment compensation system in the country.”
As a reminder, L&I reports the new system displays eligibility or other claim issues. This is a feature, not an error
A new glitch with the new UC system was reported Friday. A question asking to verify the completion of work search requirements is now appearing to a limited number of individuals. L&I is investigating the cause of this and is prioritizing implementing a fix.
L&I reports wait times are down since the launch for filing claims. Individuals took an average of 21 minutes to file an initial claim. Weekly certifications took 4 minutes on average.
Thursday, the Pennsylvania Teleclaims system (PAT) came online, allowing individuals to file weekly claims by phone. More than 25,000 individuals used this system to file weekly certifications so far.
Individuals who wish to file for benefits through the UC or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs can do so by calling 888-255-4728, seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
RESOURCES
Individuals with questions or concerns are encouraged to check out the quick tips and frequently asked questions pages at uc.pa.gov.
L&I has also provided a library of resources to assist users with familiarizing themselves with the new system, including user guides for claimants and employers and topic-specific instructional videos. L&I is also offering a series of workshops, with upcoming workshops on:
Tuesday, June 15 at 10:00 AM for Claimants (English)
Thursday, June 17 at 6:00 PM for Claimants (English)
Thursday, June 17 at 7:30 PM for Claimants (Spanish)
Recordings of each workshop will be uploaded to this page on www.uc.pa.gov.