EASTON, Pa. - The pickets are put away, and nearly 700 Pennsylvania senior care workers are back on the job. 69 News is learning new details on the deal that ended the longest nursing home strike SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania has ever had.

After a seven-day strike, it's quiet outside of local nursing homes across the region. New deals with Priority, Comprehensive and Shenandoah Heights health care companies mean a return to normalcy.

Different nursing homes have some different agreements, but SEIU Healthcare PA says all address the core issues it's been focused on.

"One was setting the kind of wage minimums, but also setting wage scales, that will bring stability to the industry, and we were able to do that," said Matt Yarnell, the president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania. "On average, the increase is about 24%, for our members, over these three years."

There's a pathway for nurse aides to eventually get $20 an hour, nurses to get $25 and all other employees $16.

Better and less-expensive health care was another priority.

"We didn't win every single thing we wanted, but we were able to secure and continue to keep our union health fund," said Yarnell. "We were able to get commitments to work for a better network for workers at Easton in particular."

Also in writing is a commitment that if buildings are sold, new operators would have to assume workers and their contracts for at least a few months to avoid negatively impacting residents.

Plus, says Yarnell, "we worked hard, you know, in Harrisburg to win and set ratios that are going to take effect in July. We were able to get commitments to follow those ratios in our union contracts which is going to be really important for improving care."

The union says while the agreement isn't perfect, it's a huge step in the right direction.

"The couple of key lessons here are workers need to advocate for the residents and themselves, and so just because the strike has ended doesn't mean that we're going to be done holding the employers accountable," said Yarnell.

Some of the issues various workers talked about during their strikes were residents' not getting the food or hygiene products they needed; the union says it's going to keep fighting for those resources.

69 News did reach out to the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton for an interview but did not hear back.

"I’m pleased with what we got," said Debra Esser, an LPN at Fairlane Gardens in Exeter. "Patient care is of course our number-one concern. Insurance is important. Being here as long as I’ve been here, I'm glad management finally saw the needs that we have."