VERONA, Pa. - Former U.S. Attorney General and Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh has died. He was 88.
Thornburgh died Thursday morning at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, according to his son, David. The cause is not yet known.
Thornburgh built a reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and won praise for his cool handling as governor of the partial nuclear meltdown at Three Mile Island, then owned by Berks County-based Met-Ed, in 1979.
He served as the 41st governor of Pennsylvania from 1979 to 1987. He was the first Republican to serve two successive terms in that office. He was the chair of the Republican Governors Association.
He also served as the U.S. Attorney General from 1988 to 1991 under the administrations of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the U.S. and state flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.
"Governor Thornburgh served our commonwealth and our nation with pride and distinction," Wolf said. "His calm, grounded leadership was a hallmark of his governorship, and was critical to guiding Pennsylvania through the tumultuous days following the partial meltdown at Three Mile Island. Governor Thornburgh dedicated his life to public service, and his contributions to our commonwealth will not be forgotten.
"Frances and I extend our deepest condolences to the Thornburgh family. The people of Pennsylvania mourn with you."
Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey released a statement on Thornburgh's death:
"Governor Dick Thornburgh dedicated his professional life to public service. He led Pennsylvania and later, the Department of Justice successfully and with integrity. The steady nature in which he guided Pennsylvania through one of its most dangerous crises-the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island-should serve as an example for all elected officials. I extend my condolences to Governor Thornburgh’s wife, Ginny, and their entire family."
On Twitter, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge called Thornburgh a "remarkable public servant."
Dick Thornburgh led a life worth celebrating. His public service was a model of integrity and character that anyone seeking office would be wise to follow. A remarkable public servant and an even better man. Michele and I send condolences to Ginny and the Thornburgh family. pic.twitter.com/fTmst5w2E9— Gov. Tom Ridge (@GovRidge) December 31, 2020