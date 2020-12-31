Former federal attorney general and Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh has died at age 88.
Thornburgh died Thursday morning at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said. The cause is not yet known.
Thornburgh built a reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and won praise for his cool handling as governor of the Three Mile Island partial nuclear meltdown in 1979.
He served as the 41st governor of Pennsylvania from 1979 to 1987, and as the U.S. Attorney General from 1988 to 1991.
Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge called Thornburgh a "remarkable public servant" in a Twitter post.
Dick Thornburgh led a life worth celebrating. His public service was a model of integrity and character that anyone seeking office would be wise to follow. A remarkable public servant and an even better man. Michele and I send condolences to Ginny and the Thornburgh family. pic.twitter.com/fTmst5w2E9— Gov. Tom Ridge (@GovRidge) December 31, 2020