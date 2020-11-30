A rare sight circled the full moon Sunday night in the Lehigh Valley.
69 News viewers shared their pictures of a halo around the moon.
For this to happen the moon has to be very bright, so you often only see it if the moon is full. The moon also has to be right overhead in the sky, which it was around midnight.
Next, there needs to be a very thin layer of icy, milky clouds very high in the sky.
Moonlight hits the tiny pieces of ice making up those white, milky clouds and creates something very similar to a rainbow.
A rainbow is made from rain, so if you see rainbow colors in the sky on a sunny, dry day with thin, white clouds in the sky, you're technically seeing a halo. This typically happens only in the middle of the day because the sun has to be high in the sky for a halo to appear.
For an actual rainbow to appear, the sun has to be low in the sky, so you'll only ever see a true rainbow a few hours after sunrise or a few hours before sunset.
As for a halo, those tiny ice particles in the thin, white clouds act like raindrops: they bend light, which can cause the colors of the rainbow to appear.
It's tough to see in these pictures, but you could faintly see the rainbow colors on the ring around the moon in person.
Rainbows are actually circles like this, but the horizon cuts them off, creating an arch shape, which is the top half of a circle.
There's a weather saying: "A ring around the sun or moon, means rain or snow coming soon."
That proved to be true because it has been a very rainy Monday.
Here's why that weather saying can verify: we get a layer of thin, milky high clouds ahead of a big storm system or as a warm front approaches us.
Both can bring wet weather.
Here's a look at the sky just as a warm front was arriving in Lancaster County from about five years ago. This video was shot for a college meteorology class.
Now, there was a lunar eclipse Sunday night, but that had nothing to do with the halo appearing around the moon.
You wouldn't have noticed any difference to the moon during that type of eclipse, a penumbral eclipse. You would have needed a telescope to notice something different. It was not a total lunar eclipse where the moon disappears for a bit or has an orange glow.
Here's one more look at the halo that appeared around the moon in the Lehigh Valley Sunday night. This was shot outside the 69 News studios. You'll even see our broadcast tower in the background.