HARRISBURG Pa. - In the 1990's classic Jurassic Park, dinosaurs come to life. A similar roar and animatronic movements made in the movie are now at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.
"Right here we have an ankylosaurus. Because of the size of his tail, he could crush the leg of a T-Rex," said Alford Garr, while showing one of the animatronics.
Called Jurassic Encounter, 70 life-sized dinosaurs and fossils from 26 different species are part of a drive-through audio tour.
Alford and Cheri Garr, aka Drake the Dino-Wrangler from Australia and Dr. Jane Bonediggity, a fictional paleontologist, say the tour is part entertainment and education and much safer than the movie version.
"None of our dinosaurs will chase you down, so you don't have to worry about that," she said.
The pair are from Virginia Beach and now take the experience across the country. This is its first in Pennsylvania.
T-Rex's and other dinosaurs could have roamed the state 65 million years ago, but Linda Powell of the State Museum of Pennsylvania says they don't really know.
A three-toed fossil of a Celio-pod, which looks like a giant chicken, is one of the only dino imprints found, as Pennsylvania's land had already formed by the Jurassic period.
"To create a fossil you have to have the animal die then there has to be layers of sediment to build on top of that. Then pressure to form that fossil, we weren't laying down the sediment," Powell explained.
However, you can experience what might have been. The tour runs through August 8.