April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Here's what police will be on the lookout for all month long in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

"Put that phone away, and text when you get to your destination," said Tpr. Nathan Branosky with Pennsylvania State Police Troop M.

Branosky says troopers in Pennsylvania have been handing out more citations for texting and driving in recent years.

State police cracking down on DUIs, distracted driving, with holiday weekend and nice weather upon us We may find ourselves rushing through this work week to get to the holiday weekend. But this weekend, we need to be even more mindful of rushing on those roads.

This holiday weekend, Branosky says they'll be cracking down on that and everything else that distracts drivers.

"We're going to have more troopers out on the road that's targeting aggressive drivers that are texting while they're driving," he said.

All throughout April, during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are participating in a campaign to encourage folks to keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

"It's not worth reading the text that could ultimately lead to harming someone else on the roadway or harming yourself," Branosky said.

"People die," Judy Rivera, who lives in Bethlehem, said. "I've even lost loved ones from that as well."

Rivera says her aunt was killed by this more than a decade ago.

"It was a tractor-trailer. He was actually texting," she said. "And one of my aunts was coming back late night, and he just smacked full force right into her car."

A new AAA survey found 81% of drivers in the U.S. are aware of "driving focus" features on their phones, but 51% have never used them.

In Pennsylvania, troopers will look out for distracted driving violations that include texting while driving, commercial drivers using handheld phones, wearing headphones while driving, careless driving and reckless driving.

In New Jersey, police will especially be looking for those texting while driving.

In 2022, a crackdown on distracted driving yielded more than 8,000 citations for cell phone use or texting, and almost 4,000 citations for careless driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving killed more than 3,000 people in 2020. That averages out to nine people per day.

Drivers who spoke with 69 News say they're happy police are cracking down on distracted driving this month.

"Your attention should be on the road completely," said August Darrow, of Allentown. "And you know, this phone takes attention away, and you're in the phone, naturally. And before you know, it there'll be a lot of accidents."

In New Jersey, fines for using a handheld cell phone in any capacity while driving are $200 to $400 for a first offense, and could increase to $800 plus three insurance points in later violations.

In Pennsylvania, a commercial driver using a handheld cellphone could face a fine of $100. An employer who permits use of a handheld cellphone could face a fine of $500.

Meanwhile, someone texting while driving in Pennsylvania could face a fine of $100.