KUTZTOWN, Pa. | State Senator Art Haywood alongside officials from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education gathered at Kutztown University to announce a portion of money allocated to the state-run schools will go toward efforts to make a major transition within the state system.
"We must have an environment that's conducive to learning for black and brown students," says Haywood. "This is a critical first step because in my experience with the state system there has not been this kind of investment in the past, at least not in the last 30 years or so."
The funding will be around $2.5 million a year for the next three years to incorporate initiatives of diversity, equity and inclusion at the PASSHE universities.
"Right now we're asking even more of our students of color and it's not fair," says Sen. Judy Schwank. "It's not right. We haven't made the accommodations, we haven't done the things that we need to do, to make them feel like they are really here."
Plans are already in the works to diversify the curriculum and to look at programs and incentives to retain and attract more faculty of color.
Other areas of focus will be to end racial harassment and speech, organize an incident reporting system and incorporate mandatory diversity training.
"To champion every student's right to pursue their higher education goals free of bias, discrimination and harassment takes bold leadership," says Denise Pearson, PASSHE Vice Chancellor.
"The board of directors already has looked at plans to allocate the funding, so I am confident that this effort will begin soon," says Haywood.