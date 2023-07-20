WASHINGTON — A Philadelphia-area man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in distributing medical devices without U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance, the Department of Justice announced.

Peter Stoll III, 34, pleaded guilty to one felony count of violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by causing the introduction of misbranded and adulterated medical devices into interstate commerce, according to a news release from the DOJ.

According to court documents, Stoll was a regulatory affairs specialist at a medical device manufacturer located in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and was responsible for making submissions to the FDA that were required before the company could sell its medical devices.

B Braun's Allison Longenhagen, Manager of Corporate and Internal Communications, confirmed to 69 News that Stoll worked for one of B Braun's subsidiary companies, Aesculap, Inc.

In pleading guilty, Stoll admitted that in 2017 he created two false letters that purported to show that FDA had granted clearance to sell two different medical devices, the DOJ said. As a result, the DOJ says the company illegally sold tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of medical devices throughout the United States.

Stoll was responsible for shepherding two of the company’s devices through the FDA’s 510(k) clearance process: the ELAN-4 Air Drill, a high-speed surgical drill used for bone cutting, sawing, and drilling, and the JS Series SterilContainer S2, a reusable sterilization container for medical instruments, according to the news release.

The DOJ says Stoll admitted that he never submitted any 510(k) documents to FDA regarding either device. Instead, Stoll created a fraudulent letter using FDA letterhead and bearing the forged digital signature of an FDA official that falsely stated that FDA had cleared the ELAN-4 Air to be marketed, according to the DOJ. Stoll later created another, similarly fraudulent letter on FDA letterhead for the SterilContainer JS Series medical device, the DOJ said.

“Subverting the FDA clearance process for medical devices can put patients’ lives at risk,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Department of Justice will work with its law enforcement partners to prosecute anyone who ignores their obligations regarding consumer safety.”

Stoll pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7. He faces a maximum penalty of three years’ in prison, a one-year period of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and $100 special assessment, according to the DOJ.