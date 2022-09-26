There have been devastating images left by Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic.

It's been a week, and the need is still extensive.

According to President Luis Abinader, the priority is the reconstruction of houses, as soon as possible.

"As well as road, electrical, drinking water, and sewage infrastructure," Abinader said.

The president has called all sectors, including political parties, to join efforts and help during the emergency.

"Also to restore the schools so that the school year can start as soon as possible in that region," Abinader said.

This past weekend, after the mass of the Senora de las Mercedes in La Vega, the president left the city to go check the areas most affected by the storm in the eastern part of the nation.

"Today, we are going to the province of La Romana with public officials for the coordination of the rescue and work for what needs to be put into order again," said Minister of Commerce Victor Bisono.

La Vega will also be declared a disaster zone due to the reported damage, according to State Rep. Agustin Burgos.

"Not as large as in the east area, but we do have significant damage here," Burgos said.

Those affected by the storm hope to be back to normal as soon as possible.