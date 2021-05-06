PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | Piano music pours out onto Penn Street on a sunny spring afternoon. The Doubletree Hotel uses the elegant music to bring new life and meaning to the hotel, according to the owner.
“We have the reputation of being the most diversified and equal property in the world," said Craig Poole, the hotel's owner. "Famous musicians play here and people who have been homeless play here.”
The outdoor keys call one and all, regardless of background, to have a seat and express themselves through sound. Lately, some have even been on the receiving end of one of the pianos, including a couple who recently stopped by.
“I said are you having fun, he said oh yeah she couldn’t wait to come here to play this piano," said Poole. "I said do you have a place you could put a piano, he said yeah, and he said how would you like to tell her this is her day?”
Donations of pianos like this one continue to come in, scattered about the hotel, being readied to be placed out front.
Doubletree now has a purpose for an old piano, and possibly some new purpose for those who wander by and want to sit down and play.