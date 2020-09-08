Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine

HARRISBURG, Pa. - As the pandemic marches on, Pennsylvania's Health Secretary is stressing how important it is to get a flu shot this year.

Dr. Rachel Levine says last year nearly 130,000 Pennsylvanians were diagnosed with the flu, and 102 people died from it, including a child.

Levine says the state has ordered 860,000 doses of the influenza vaccine. It's available now at pharmacies, grocery stores and clinics.

"This year it will be more dangerous with COVID-19 spreading through our communities.  Typical flu symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea are really the same symptoms that can occur with COVID-19," Levine said.

Levine also confirmed another 496 positive cases of COVID-19. The state total is now 140,359. There were 11 new deaths from the coronavirus for a total of nearly 7800 deaths in Pennsylvania.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.