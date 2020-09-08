HARRISBURG, Pa. - As the pandemic marches on, Pennsylvania's Health Secretary is stressing how important it is to get a flu shot this year.
Dr. Rachel Levine says last year nearly 130,000 Pennsylvanians were diagnosed with the flu, and 102 people died from it, including a child.
Levine says the state has ordered 860,000 doses of the influenza vaccine. It's available now at pharmacies, grocery stores and clinics.
"This year it will be more dangerous with COVID-19 spreading through our communities. Typical flu symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea are really the same symptoms that can occur with COVID-19," Levine said.
Levine also confirmed another 496 positive cases of COVID-19. The state total is now 140,359. There were 11 new deaths from the coronavirus for a total of nearly 7800 deaths in Pennsylvania.