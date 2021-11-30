He's a man who used to run alongside the likes of Oprah Winfrey.
Now, Dr. Mehmet Oz is running somewhere else - in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.
"As a heart surgeon, I know how precious life is. Pennsylvania deserves a conservative who will put America first, one who can reignite our divine spark and tell it like it is, that's why I'm running for Senate," Dr. Oz says in his Twitter campaign announcement.
Dr. Oz is a celebrity surgeon, who rose to fame on the Oprah Winfrey show, and in 2009, took over the airwaves himself.
"I started a TV show that advocated you taking control of your health and took on the medical establishment to argue against costly drugs and skyrocketing medical bills," he says in his campaign ad.
But Dr. Oz may have to take on some questions right out of the gate - the biggest, maybe, about his residence. The Associated Press reports that Oz has lived for 20 years in New Jersey, but voted in Pennsylvania's elections this year by absentee ballot, registered to his in-laws' address in suburban Philadelphia.
The 61-year-old is running as a conservative in a race that's getting more crowded.
His fellow Republican challengers include commentator Kathy Barnette, real estate investor Jeff Bartos, and President Trump's ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands.
On the Democratic side, the candidates include Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, from the Pittsburgh area.
Dr. Oz says he offers a different perspective than those politicians. He says it's politicians in Washington who got it wrong during COVID, and he believes, as a doctor, he can get it right.