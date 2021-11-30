The candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania is suspending his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children. In a statement, Sean Parnell said he cannot continue his campaign. The high-stakes campaign in the battleground state could help determine control of the U.S. Senate in next year’s election. The judge's decision came two weeks after Parnell took the stand to deny allegations by his estranged wife that he had hurt her and the children. The judge, James Arner, is giving Parnell’s estranged wife, Laurie Snell, sole legal custody of the school-age children, as well as primary physical custody.