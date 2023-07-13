N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Farmers have been on a roller coaster ride so far this growing season.

First, a dry spring and drought, then a soggy summer and heavy rains. It has been a challenging year.

"It's been an extremely stressful year for farmers," said Kyle Henninger, of Henninger Farms.

Long stretches of being in a drought, followed by heavy periods of rainfall, has become a whirlwind of a season for local farmers.

"We had a very challenging growing season," said Joel Newhard of Newhard Farms in North Whitehall Township.

Newhard says the drought was concerning when growing his sweet corn. Luckily, he has an irrigation system to make up for lost time.

"For four weeks straight we irrigated our sweet corn for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," Newhard said.

Then things started to change.

"Mother Nature blessed us with rain over the last two weeks," Henninger said.

Henninger tells us while the rain was good for some of his crops, too much of it started hurting his wheat.

"Wheat needs to be dry," Henninger said.

Fortunately, he has an artificial drying system to help him.

"I dry all of my wheat. It all went through the dryer just to get the rain off," Henninger said.

But that can get pricey for farmers. And the rollercoaster of weather conditions can hurt their bottom line.

"Less cobs, less bushels, less paycheck," Henninger said.

Between irrigation systems and drying systems, followed by the weather evening itself out, farmers like Henninger are crossing their fingers that the crops will wind up where they should be in the end.

"Hopefully we'll get it but we don't know that," Henninger said.

"That'll be determined in the next six weeks."