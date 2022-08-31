As we enter September we say goodbye to a hot, humid stretch of weather that's seen plenty of sun and very little rain.

"In Pennsylvania we built up a rain deficit of about five to seven inches, so we are five to seven inches below average, that's not quite a drought yet," said 69 News Meteorologist Dan Skeldon.

While we're not officially in a drought, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a drought watch for 36 counties in the state, including in the Lehigh Valley and Berks.

"We want to alert water users that it is dry outside and we've seen some you know three, four, five-inch departures from normal precipitation over a 90-day period," said Susan Weaver, the state's drought coordinator.

Weaver says it's time for people to start conserving water. The DEP is asking people to voluntarily conserve about 5 to 10% of their normal water use.

"What we suggest at home is don't run your dishwasher if it's not full, wait until it's full. If you typically are outside watering your garden, make sure you do that when it's in the morning before strong sunlight is out or in the evening. Don't just turn on a sprinkler and walk away, be there to manage it," Weaver said.

Weaver says we're going to have to wait and see if conditions worsen. Skeldon says whether we get out of this dry spell will really depend on the weather over the next few weeks.

"Unless we get three to four or five soaking rains in September, we'll probably have at least a moderate drought in a good chunk of Eastern Pennsylvania," Skeldon said.