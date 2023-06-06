EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Farmers in the Lehigh Valley are hoping for rain. The dry weather is causing some concerns at Seiple Farms in East Allen Township, Northampton County, where they are in the middle of berry picking season.

"It hasn't rained in over a month, which isn't good," said Andrea Delong, General Manager at Seiple Farms.

It was a decision Delong didn't want to make, but had no choice.

"It's very crunchy and dry conditions. When we drive on the dirt, it blows up as dust," she continued.

No ripe berries meant closing Seiple Farms for the day on Tuesday.

"Yesterday [Monday] we were open, and we got picked out. So, we took this opportunity to let the next berries ripen and irrigate our fields, because it's so dry and crunchy out there," DeLong said while standing by the berries.

It was time for the dusty dirt to beat it. So, DeLong and her team at Seiple irrigated all day Tuesday.

The results: Goodbye green and hello red.

"Strawberry season is so short. It's only 2-3 weeks," said DeLong. "It's a very short period to come out here and get these delicious berries."

Seiple Farms isn't alone. Other farmers in the area are praying for rain too, in hopes of saving the rest of berry season and future crop-based attractions like the upcoming sunflower festival and more.

"It's really taking a hit to all our crops planted, our corn, our soybeans and our peas," said DeLong.

Luckily for customers, Seiple Farms did not increase the price to pick berries from last year. Workers just hope their loyal visitors will hang in there during these dry times.

Seiple Farms does plan to reopen Wednesday since there are now plenty of red strawberries to pick.

Anyone planning to visit is encouraged to check out the farm on social media first thing in the morning just in case there are any changes.