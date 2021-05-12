LANCASTER, Pa. | The doors to the castle are swinging open once again, as the Dutch Wonderland schedules to re-open.
The Dutch Wonderland theme park will start its summer season on Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. with a weekend-long grand opening celebration, says a press release made by the park.
All visitors who will be enjoying the park on its opening weekend will receive a commemorative pin, and for the kids, a free balloon station will be up and running Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Celebration Theater.
“We’ve been eagerly planning for this date,” says General Manager James Paulding. “We’re still prioritizing health and safety, but this year should look a bit more normal, and we can’t wait to see families playing in the park.”
As an added bonus to anyone who missed out on their favorite rides and games over the last year due to the pandemic, Dutch Wonderland's press release promises the return of some fan favorite activities.
Activities such as Bumper Cars and Fun Slide, both of which were closed last year, are now re-opened for the summer season. This comes with the added promise of brand new attractions, restaurants, family accommodations and more.
Dutch Wonderland will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to begin the new season. The park is adamant that health and safety are still a top priority, and ensure residents they will continue its adherence to local, state and federal recommendations.
Some ways in which the park will be maintaining a safe environment will include beginning the season at a reduced capacity, emphasizing social distancing, and requiring facial coverings.
Reservations are required for all visitors, and can be made online at www.dutchwonderland.com/rsvp. For more information about the summer season or the Dutch Wonderland theme park, go to Dutch Wonderland's opening webpage for more details.