An iconic amusement park in our region is opening early for a new season.
Saturday was opening day at Dutch Wonderland.
Families got to enjoy favorite rides like the Wonderland Special Train and the carousel, while checking out new shows and meeting up with their favorite characters.
The season opener was two weeks earlier than initially planned.
"We've actually wanted to push up our opening for a number of years. COVID kind of put a hold on those plans, but what we're always looking to do is provide as much value as possible to all of our guests especially our season pass holders," said Jeff Eisenberg, Director of Marketing, Dutch Wonderland.
Eisenberg says 2022 will be the park's longest season.
