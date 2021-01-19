Dwight Eisenhower may have been born in Texas but his home was in Pennsylvania. It's now a national park.
"This is the one and only home of Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower," said John Hoptak of the National Park Service.
In November of 1955 Gettysburg farmland became the country's political center.
"It was here he got his daily briefings, kept up to speed with the events unfolding in Washington," said Hoptak.
Ike spent 40 days at the "Generals Farm" recuperating from a heart attack. It was a time of mental maneuvering and physical recovery.
Hoptak says Eisenhower tested his strength by walking the Norwood Spruce-lined driveway. A gift from all 50 state Republican delegations.
"The one at the very end at the entrance, that was from Texas. His home state of birth," Hoptak.
"Did he make it to Texas?" I said.
"He made it to Texas and back, he was very proud of that," Hoptak said.
Eisenhower first came to Gettysburg in 1917. He was in charge of training army soldiers at nearby Camp Colt.
In 1950 he and his wife bought the 189-acre farm for the equivalent of $425,000, spending another $2 million in renovations.
A PGA-installed putting green sits in the shadow of a helicopter landing pad.
It's only a 10-minute ride from Camp David and 30 minutes from D.C.
It's where President JFK came for advice on the Bay of Pigs crisis.
Here Eisenhower grew diplomatic relations with world leaders, like French President Charles DeGaulle and Russian President Nikita Khrushchev.
Where both were first shown his massive cattle herd.
"Eisenhower felt this was a good way to connect with them on a human level.
This is where Soviet Union President Khrushchev bounced Eisenhower's grandkids on his knee, in this room," Hoptak said.
The farm borders the Gettysburg battle fields near Seminary Ridge.
Its near where confederate soldiers planned their attack in July of 1863.
A bit of irony for the man credited with saving the free world 80 years later.
"I think the strong connection that this place Gettysburg had in preserving this idea of America, this country, did weigh heavily on his decision to settle here," Hoptak added.
IKE was also a regular at the Gettysburg Country Club golf course and had an office at Gettysburg College.