PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was cleared from COVID-19 protocols just in time for the big game between the Eagles and their divisional rivals, the New York Giants, on Sunday.

Both teams went into the half tied at three, but the Eagles took the win, finishing at 34-10.

The Eagles made a lot of mistakes in the first half, but luckily the Giants couldn't capitalize on them.

Jalen Hurts went 17-for-29 on 199 yards. Both of his touchdown passes came in the second half.

The Eagles are now in the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC with two weeks to go in the 2021 season.

At this point, if they win out, they're in.

