John Kloss didn't personally respond to 9/11, but the Director of the Eastern PA EMS Council says he's seen the changes that came from the response, thanks to a program developed in the wake of that day.
"Basically the way it all comes together is operating the Federal Guidelines, which is the federal management system - or NIMS as it's well known - that's a group of 15 disciplines, disciplines meaning certain private sector capabilities and organizations and or governmental institutions that all come together, each one of them representing their discipline and each one of those providing their service, expertise, their subject matter as they proceed through an incident scene and the management of an incident," Kloss explains.
Quite simply, the National Incident Management System - or NIMS - is about collaboration, getting the right emergency people to the table during or after an emergency who work together.
"There's 142 agencies across our six-county area, each of those agencies has the same requirements as far as the NIMS capabilities," Kloss says.
Kloss says all that training has been beneficial to events that have happened that required coordination - like natural disasters.
"Coming full circle with the NIMS system, our region and myself had the opportunity to respond to multiple hurricanes, and again you're implementing the same system, just under different circumstances, with the same outcome," he says.
And Kloss says pretty much every first responder now takes a second look at things. That's the world we live in now, post 9/11.
"From a personal perspective, it's become more of a self-awareness, a situational awareness. You find yourself trying to be continually with your head on a swivel."