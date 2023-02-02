STRASBURG, Pa. - Thirty-two states have laws or resolutions enacting child reunification plans, and state senators want to make Pennsylvania the 33rd. They're renewing efforts to get families free child identification kits, which help law enforcement find missing children.

"What we're really trying to do is empower parents of first graders across the entire Commonwealth with a child identification kit," said state Sen. Scott Martin.

Martin and state Sen. Camera Bartolotta are looking for co-sponsors of the Child Reunification Act. It would give PA families free ID kits.

Inside is a DNA swab, materials for inkless fingerprints and a place to note unique characteristics, like birthmarks.

"Parents keep this information," said Martin. "The government doesn't keep it. There's no database that this goes into, and God forbid that anything ever happens to a child, that the parent has that ready."

The parent would then give the kit to law enforcement to expedite a potential search.

"This started, a lot of these efforts, with the American Football Coaches Association back in 1997," said Martin. "I'm sure everyone's heard of Amber Alerts, and when Amber went missing, this became an issue about child reunification and identification."

One of the leaders of ongoing efforts to get these kits into homes across the country is Hazel Crest, Illinois Police Chief Mitchell Davis.

"If a family's child goes missing, the last thing that they need to be worried about is trying to gather this information when it can be done prior," said Davis. "It doesn't change."

Martin's office says in the U.S., there are about 30,000 active cases of missing children, and more than 500,000 kids are reported missing each year.

"They don't have tattoos," said Davis. "They don't have surgeries."

"The child's fingerprints pretty much are never going to be in the fingerprint system because they haven't committed a crime, but if you're able to identify the fact that they found fingerprints in a hotel room or somewhere else, that may help lead to finding where that child is," said Martin.

"It's that insurance policy that you hope you never have to use," said Davis.

Martin says it would cost taxpayers about $3 per kit.

"Anything that can bring a resolution to one of those cases quicker is a positive, and so that's what we want to do here in Pennsylvania," said Martin.