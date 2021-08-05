EASTON, Pa. - Moms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will soon have more resources. Both states are making changes to help women and babies after birth.
"This coverage can help us save lives," said Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead.
Thursday, Pennsylvania announced it plans on extending the health care coverage period for women eligible for Medicaid because of pregnancy.
It'll go from 60 days to a year, given that the majority of maternal mortality cases happen outside of that two-month window.
"This extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage will help mothers continue to access physical and behavioral health care necessary to keep themselves healthy and their families on a path to health and wellbeing," said Snead.
The American Rescue Plan gives all states the option to make this switch, beginning next April.
"There are a number of state departments that are really paying attention," said Karen Pollack, the executive vice president of programs and operations at the Maternity Care Coalition.
The announcement comes a week after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law that offers free home visits by a registered nurse to every mom after she gives birth.
"This includes resource, family, parents, adoptive parents and parents experiencing a still birth," said Stanford Starr, the assistant commissioner for the Division of Families and Community Partnerships at the New Jersey Department of Children and Families.
The state is organizing an advisory group of stakeholders, which will have eight months to figure out how to roll the plan out. Still to be determined is which health providers will be involved.
"Lactation support to referral to behavioral health services," said Starr. "It could be simply providing parents with more information to feel more confident in their abilities as new parents."
About 7% of families with newborns currently utilize home visits in New Jersey, and about 5% do in Pennsylvania.
In 2019, PA expanded its program to first-time mothers and mothers of children with special needs covered by Medicaid.
The Maternal Care Coalition says while there are a lot of resources, there's room for even more.
"Expanding screenings for perinatal depression and also just in general just improving access to care," said Pollack.
Pollack recommends reaching out to your local health departments, local organizations and pediatrician for more information regarding home visit opportunities and other services.