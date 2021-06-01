HARRISBURG, Pa. - Electric customers across Pennsylvania will soon see an increase in their bills.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding people that all of the state's electric distribution companies are increasing prices on Tuesday, June 1 for non-shopping customers.
Prices are increasing from anywhere between 2-30%, depending on the company and service territory, for the summer months, the PUC said.
The commission said now is a good time for customers to review their electric bills and compare rates.
Some of the companies adjusting their prices to compare for residential customers include:
- Met-Ed, with an increase from 5.418 to 6.69 cents per kWh (up 23%)
- PECO, with an increase from 6.267 cents to 6.402 cents per kWh (up 2.2%)
- PPL, with an increase from 7.317 to 7.544 cents per kWh (up 3.1%)
- UGI Electric, with an increase from 6.119 to 6.33 cents per kWh (up 3.4%)
For the full list of companies and information about how to compare rates, visit the PUC's website.