HARRISBURG, Pa. - Funding is being announced for electric vehicle charging in Pennsylvania.

The first round of conditional awards for federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding were announced Monday.

The Shapiro Administration writes the funding will work to address climate change, grow the Commonwealth’s economy and ensure that the future of Pennsylvania transportation is on track to be cleaner, safer, more affordable, and more reliable than ever before.

Fifty-four projects in 35 counties were selected to expand access to, and the reliability of, electric vehicle charging within Pennsylvania.

The $33.8 million federal investment is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over five years through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The conditional awards include various recipients – including seven headquartered in Pennsylvania – and site locations across the state.

Four federally compliant charging ports will be funded at each charging location with 216 total funded charging ports.

Twenty-two of the projects are in or within half a mile of state or federally designated disadvantaged communities.

View the conditional award list, by county, on the department’s NEVI web page.