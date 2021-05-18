Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said "Juneteenth is a celebration of the progress we have made as a nation towards equality and justice for all. Sadly, the continued death of African Americans at the hands of police, are painful reminders that racism and intolerance are still with us today."
The back half of that statement sent by Wolf to all state employees on Friday, has the president of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association demanding an apology to all law enforcement and their families.
David Kennedy called it political pandering and wrote to legislators, stating in part that Governor Wolf chose to use his platform to push a false narrative that is inflammatory, reckless and hurtful.
He added it will only further divide our nation at the expense of officers who already work incredibly dangerous jobs.
"I can understand Kennedy's comments in regard to that, but he is being overly sensitive to what is going on," Esther Lee, the president of Bethlehem's NAACP, said of Kennedy's comments.
Lee adds Wolf's message wasn't wrong and she is glad he said it. She does admit for those already angered by police, his message may inflame tensions.
The Washington Post recently analyzed every police shooting nationwide since 2015 and found that African Americans were shot and killed at twice the rate of whites.
Lee says that data backs Wolf's comments.
"It brings attention to the fact that we as Black folks are dying every day. Nothing wrong with that statement because it's true," she said.
The Wolf administration apologized if the message of Juneteenth has been obscured and credited law enforcement with protecting the state's residents.