HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.

This change will happen for all SNAP recipients, with households receiving letters via mail about the change in SNAP payments.

“We know this additional SNAP payment has been a lifeline for people over the past three years and that ongoing economic uncertainty and high food prices are contributing to food insecurity for many Pennsylvanians. There is help available for you and your family through Pennsylvania’s heroic charitable food partners,” said Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh. “I urge anyone who can donate food or resources, now is the time to help your local food assistance programs as they prepare to meet this potential additional need.”