Pennsylvania residents who need to provide their own health insurance can now log onto Pennie.com instead of healthcare.gov.
"It's no difference at all. The only thing that Pennie did is this is where you're going to purchase your health insurance."
Michael Hitcho of Hitcho Insurance adds in 2021 Pennsylvania and New Jersey both moved to their own state-run health insurance marketplaces. For residents, Obamacare or healthcare.gov is no longer used.
Hitcho stresses it's still the same insurance companies and same plans.
"It's a little friendlier with the agents because Pennie will refer several agents in your area to get local help," he explained.
340,000 in Pennsylvania and more than 250,000 in New Jersey have signed onto the state plans.
Hitcho says if you had a healthcare.gov account your information should be saved. He advises to not type your name and info into another website to try and get health insurance.
"By signing up and giving your name you will get a lot of phone calls. Unfortunately, the majority of people who are soliciting plans are not qualified health insurance," Hitcho explained.
Hitcho says the state plans decreased already high premiums by 4% but did add extra costs for some. He also advises to calculate this year's total income.
"To see if they qualify for some type of subsidy," he said.
The COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period runs until May 15.