St. Luke's University Health Network has been vaccinating about 4,000 people every day.
It could double that if there was more supply.
"If you had adequate amounts of vaccine for everyone who wanted it and every distribution center then obviously you would give it to as many distribution centers as can handle it, at this point in time that's unfortunately not the case," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's.
St. Luke's was selected by the state as one of a few hundred sites that will be getting the vaccine the next few weeks. The state temporarily halted distribution to a few hundred other sites to get more supply to a smaller group of providers. Sites were picked based on factors such as geographic reach, demand, and how quickly they're administering the doses.
Lehigh Valley Health Network was also selected.
"I think the the fact we're able to schedule more vaccine slots and open our schedule to larger numbers have allowed larger numbers to get vaccinated," said Dr. Timothy Friel with LVHN.
It's vaccinated 15,000 people through mass vaccination sites, including 4,000 people at Dorney Park Wednesday. Sunday's clinic at Northampton County Community College will vaccinate another 3,000.
In Bucks County, though, two hospitals were left out.
Commissioner Diane Ellis Marseglia says Lower Bucks Hospital saw its vaccine supply dry up. So did Grandview.
"That's a part of the county because it tends to be more rural, it isn't so easy for them to get vaccine or get places, here they had it at their own hospital, where they're familiar, comfortable with, and it was taken away as well," Marseglia said.
Some pharmacists have been critical too. Many of their sites have been left out.
The state says it will resume distributing to more places when supply catches up.