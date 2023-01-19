HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania state Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd is about to be formally installed as the state's chief justice.

She is the first woman to hold that office. The ceremony is set for Friday afternoon in a downtown Pittsburgh hotel.

She’s been serving as the court’s top-ranking jurist since Chief Justice Max Baer died more than three months ago.

Todd is chief justice because she has served longer than any of her colleagues.

Todd is the daughter of a steelworker and grew up in Ellwood City. She is 65 years old and a Pitt Law graduate, and she has been a lawyer for 18 years.