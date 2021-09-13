HARRISBURG, Pa. - Bill McSwain, top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under former President Donald Trump, will run for governor.
He made the announcement Monday, joining a crowded Republican field that may still yet get bigger.
McSwain’s announcement was not a surprise. He had written to Trump in July, seeking the former president’s endorsement for governor and, before that, had told party figures that he intended to run.
It is his first run for public office.
The 52-year-old McSwain lives in Chester County and went back to private law practice after more than three years as the U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Pennsylvania, which included Philadelphia.