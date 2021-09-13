William McSwain US Senate confirms top prosecutor for Pa.'s Eastern District

William M. McSwain

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Bill McSwain, top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under former President Donald Trump, will run for governor.

He made the announcement Monday, joining a crowded Republican field that may still yet get bigger.

McSwain’s announcement was not a surprise. He had written to Trump in July, seeking the former president’s endorsement for governor and, before that, had told party figures that he intended to run.

It is his first run for public office.

The 52-year-old McSwain lives in Chester County and went back to private law practice after more than three years as the U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Pennsylvania, which included Philadelphia.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.