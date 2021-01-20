Pennsylvania is expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Now, roughly 3.5 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the vaccine.
Pennsylvanians over the age of 65 and people between the ages of 16 and 64 with serious medical conditions are now eligible for the vaccine.
The change comes even as the state admits that there's only so much vaccine to go around.
Cindy Findlay, the deputy secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, warned, "We must have patience as the amount of vaccine available in Pennsylvania and the nation remains limited."
Some fear expanding eligibility now means frontline health care workers who haven't been vaccinated yet will have to wait even longer. It could mean people in lower tiers, like teachers and firefighters, will also have to wait longer.
"We are well aware that we don't have enough vaccine to meet the demand at this point," Findlay said, "but we'll be supporting our colleagues doing those vaccinations by guiding our citizens through the process of determining whether or not they're eligible to receive the vaccine."
The state has set up a vaccination quiz to help people determine if the meet eligibility requirements. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is also working on setting up mass vaccination clinics.
Pennsylvania has partnered with CVS and Walgreens to help vaccinate residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. At some point, the vaccine will also be available for in-store pickup at Rite Aid.
"This gives us a wider reach across the state, to have multiple stores across the state with vaccine," Findlay said.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 340,947 Pennsylvanians received their first dose of the vaccine, and 68,491 Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated, as of Jan. 19.