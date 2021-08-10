There haven't been any cases of West Nile virus in humans in Pennsylvania in 2021.
But it's been detected in birds, and Joann Adkins, Senior Infection Preventionist with Patient Safety Authority, says that raises a level of concern.
"And then another mosquito that might not be infected bites the bird, but becomes infected, and can very easily bite a human and transmit the disease," Adkins said.
80% of humans won't show any symptoms at all. The other 20 percent can experience flu-like symptoms like fever and aches. Severe cases are rare, but more likely to impact those over age 50, and immunocompromised.
"That disease is a very high fever, they get meningitis or encephalitis, which is inflammation of your brain, and they may have stupor, disorientation," Adkins said.
Your best bet is to avoid getting bit.
Adkins says avoid wearing navy, black, and red clothes, and avoid being outside during peak mosquito activity, which happens to be dusk and dawn. Perfumes may also attract the bugs.
DEET repellant can keep them away. The EPA also says some essential oils may keep them at bay.
"Oil of lemon eucalyptus and oil of katnip have been approved by the EPA as mosquito repellents," Adkins said.
By the way, it's not a myth. Mosquitoes do like some people more than others! People with Type O blood, higher body temperatures, and who sweat a lot are more likely to get bit. So are pregnant women.
If they do get you, don't scratch, as much as you might want to. Scratching increases your risk of it getting infected with bacteria.
Instead, wash the area and treat it with hydrocortisone.
Witch hazel, ice, and oatmeal paste can also bring relief.