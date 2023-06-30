Many of us will be looking to the sky this weekend.

But, for some veterans, fireworks can bring back painful and at times horrific memories. Thousands of veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

The bright flashes and loud bangs from fireworks can trigger the trauma vets experienced during combat.

Health experts say if you or someone you know is dealing with PTSD this holiday weekend, it's important to have a plan in place to help you calm down.

As you look around, say what you are seeing. They say reassuring yourself that you are safe can be very helpful.

And, if you do need support, you can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, and press "1."