Springtime is a popular season for people to get organized and health advocates say it's also a good time to get up to date with health appointments, especially since the pandemic triggered many to put their health on hold.
"During the pandemic, about one in three people put off preventative care. Now is really the time to follow up on your appointments, resume your normal preventative care," said Chris Mamrol, with Pennsylvania Patient Safety Authority.
Mamrol noted that doctor's offices are safe and also added that it's likely appointments will start filling up fast.
"Dental cleanings, checkups, mammograms, colorectal screenings, all those things," Mamrol said.
He said continuing to wait to schedule appointments could be more harmful in the long run.
"It's something we hear a lot, 'I'm healthy, why do I need to go to the doctor?' That's something we struggle as a nation, taking care of ourselves before something goes wrong," Mamrol said.
Mamrol encourages patients to be honest with their health care providers.
"We know that the majority of people lie to their doctors about eating habits, drinking habits and that's important information to be honest about," Mamrol said.
Mamrol said that patients should advocate for themselves and ask questions, especially when you're given information you don't quite understand. He also encourages patients to reach out to their doctors even receiving tests results that may seem normal.
"A lot of times, a test result might be within limits, but it's concerning, or on the other hand, a test result may be outside normal limits, but it's normal for your body and not concerning," Mamrol said.
Mamrol said patients should keep a file of their health records, much like they would for tax purposes. He said that information can help health professionals have a clearer picture of your health and identify any changes.