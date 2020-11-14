COVID-19 cases continue to explode across the United States, including right here in our area.
Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey reported their single highest one-day case count on Saturday.
Now, governors of six northeastern states plan to meet virtually this weekend to discuss possible next steps.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an emergency summit with six governors; we’re told New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf plan to take part.
Cuomo says the goal was to discuss possibly coordinating restrictions to help stop the spread as cases continue to rise.
On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced an additional 5,551 positive cases.
While the Commonwealth hasn't released plans for any new mitigation efforts, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine signaled earlier this week that all options are on the table.
"We can't predict the future of what mitigation orders might be necessary at some future date. What we want to do is double down on the mitigation orders we do have in place to prevent the spread,” Dr. Levine said.
On Saturday, New Jersey health officials reported 4,391 cases.
"We are prepared to fight this second wave,” Gov. Murphy said.
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Murphy said "These numbers are alarming and concerning, to say the least. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe."
Even though numbers are rising, health officials in both states say they're more prepared to test and treat patients than they were in the Spring.