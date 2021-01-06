A virtual town hall was held on Wednesday afternoon by Fair Districts PA to discuss a bill proposed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that would, if approved, establish judicial districts in the state.
The bill, known as HB38, would allow the state’s General Assembly to change the number and boundaries of judicial districts. The move would, in effect, create "representative districts."
In addition, the bill calls for residency requirements for judges. Proponents of the bill argue that this would provide for more diversity among the state’s 31 judges.
"Pennsylvanians care about our democracy and we care about structural changes," said Carol Kuniholm, vice president of government and social policy for the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania.
"The judicial district bill is an attempt to undermine that rule," said Terrie Griffin, co-president of the league.
Currently, judges are elected in Pennsylvania in either retention or partisan elections. State Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court and Court of Common Pleas judges serve 10-year terms.
Magisterial, municipal and traffic court judges serve six-year terms.
There are currently seven justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, 15 judges of the Superior Court and nine judges of the Commonwealth Court.
"It is crucial that we in PA have confidence in our courts," said Deborah Gross, president and CEO of Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts.
Organizers of the town hall say they are concerned that the bill will lead to manipulation of the electoral maps and potential political advantages.
"It’s a very, very bad idea," said Kuniholm. "It essentially makes the courts answerable to the legislature. This would be a radical and dangerous idea."
Currently, there are four Common Court of Pleas and two Superior Court judge seats set to expire in Jan. 2022. There is also one vacancy for a Superior Court judge that will be available in November’s general election, as well as one Commonwealth Court seat that is up for election in November.
If the bill is approved, it could be placed on the ballot as a referendum question in the May primary election.
"We can’t really trust a bill that these legislators know is bad will die in a referendum," said Gross.
"The bill gives no safeguard at all against party gerrymandering," said Kuniholm.
Town hall organizers say they would like to see a reform of the state’s constitution and the creation of an independent citizens' redistricting commission. They also said the bill would provide more diversity with residency requirements.
"From what we can tell, the population of the state’s 22% live in Philadelphia or Allegheny County, but 70% of our appellate judges do have ties to other counties," said Kuniholm. "So there’s not a huge divergence between the population and the appellate judge from that population."
Officials added there is virtually no racial diversity with only one African American female serving a judge.
"I think the only way to accomplish diversity (by gender and race) is to use the merit selection process," said former judge Lawrence Stengel.
The bill is up for consideration in the state House of Representatives later this month and in the senate in February.